Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.