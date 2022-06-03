Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will s…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Tuesday. Temper…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's con…
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
Greensboro's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high tem…
The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today.…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Fr…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings o…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. Ex…