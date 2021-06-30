Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 95.91. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.