Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 22% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.