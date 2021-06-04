Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.