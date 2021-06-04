For the drive home in Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
