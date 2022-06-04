Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Sunday. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.