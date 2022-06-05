This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
