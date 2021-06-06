Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Monday. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.