Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.