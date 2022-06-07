Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
