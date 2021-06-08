This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot tempera…
This evening in Greensboro: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. The …
Greensboro's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for hig…
For the drive home in Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Greensboro folks should be…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may cont…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicte…
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Cloudy with showers. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday's forecast is …
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Considerable cloudiness. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Greensboro folks should be prepa…