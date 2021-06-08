 Skip to main content
Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

