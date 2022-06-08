Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Scattered thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.