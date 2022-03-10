 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert