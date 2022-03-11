 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Saturday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

