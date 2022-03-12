 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear. Hard freeze expected. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert