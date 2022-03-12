For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear. Hard freeze expected. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
