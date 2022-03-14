Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Sunday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairl…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain ar…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Saturday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
For the drive home in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the G…
This evening in Greensboro: Rain likely. Low 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Looking ahead, …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. 35 degrees is today…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 …
For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear. Hard freeze expected. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in …
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chanc…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an in…