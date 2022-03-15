For the drive home in Greensboro: Considerable cloudiness. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 67% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Sunday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairl…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain ar…
For the drive home in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the G…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Saturday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. 35 degrees is today…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear. Hard freeze expected. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in …
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an in…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
This evening in Greensboro: Rain likely. Low 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Looking ahead, …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Today…