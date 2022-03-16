 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Rain likely. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 77% chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

