Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
