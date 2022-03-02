 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

