This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Greensboro. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
