Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Greensboro. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

