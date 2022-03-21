 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Greensboro. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

