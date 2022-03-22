 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

