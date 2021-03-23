 Skip to main content
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

