This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
