Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.