Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

