 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News