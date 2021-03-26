Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
For the drive home in Greensboro: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Greensboro people will see tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Greensboro. It looks …
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.