This evening in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Greensboro could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
