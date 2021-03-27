Greensboro's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
