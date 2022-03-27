Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
