This evening in Greensboro: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.