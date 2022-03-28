 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

