Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.