Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Mostly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

