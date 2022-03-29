For the drive home in Greensboro: Mostly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
