Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

