This evening in Greensboro: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
