Greensboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 78% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Gre…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph…
This evening in Greensboro: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Greensboro are…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Greensboro…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Greensboro people will see tempera…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Greensboro. It looks …
This evening in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are …
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
Tornadoes are classified based on the damage the tornado does, which enables us to estimate the wind speed of its rotating winds.