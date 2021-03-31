Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy and windy with rain likely overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.