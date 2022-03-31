 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Greensboro could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

