 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert