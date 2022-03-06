Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.