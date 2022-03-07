 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert