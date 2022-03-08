This evening in Greensboro: Rain likely. Low 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
