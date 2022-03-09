Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensboro tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.