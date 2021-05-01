May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.