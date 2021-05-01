For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
The Atlantic basin could see two or three major storms and between 15 to 18 named storms in a hurricane season that runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
