For the drive home in Greensboro: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
