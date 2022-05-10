This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Greensboro. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
