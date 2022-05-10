 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Greensboro. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

