Greensboro's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 49F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
