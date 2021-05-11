 Skip to main content
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 49F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

