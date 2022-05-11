Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Mostly clear skies early then becoming mostly cloudy later at night. Low 57F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
