Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
