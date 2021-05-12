 Skip to main content
May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

