This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 59F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
