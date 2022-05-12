May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 59F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.